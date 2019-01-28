Sheriff’s Office seeks drive thru robber

FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a suspect captured on video who broke into Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thru, located at 6377 SR 66 Fort Loramie, on Thursday, Jan. 24.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Jan, 24, 2019, at approximately 3:08 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call for an alarm drop at Meyer’s Garage. When deputies arrived on scene, they observed two separate windows had been broken out of the business. They could see the inside of the building appeared to have been ransacked, with merchandise being scattered around the store, the release said. Deputies cleared the store and did not locate any suspects. It was determined the suspects focused mainly on cigarettes and other tobacco products, taking only one brand of cigarettes.

Video surveillance showed two suspects enter the store after a concrete ashtray was thrown through an entry door window. The suspects carried a suitcase into the store with them, and use it to carry the stolen cigarettes out of the building. The suspects were inside the store for less than a minute before exiting.

Deputies are reviewing evidence that was collected at the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 937-498-1111.