125 Years

January 29, 1894

The report of the registry clerk of Ohio to the Ohio Board of World’s Fair Managers shows the total number of people registered at the Ohio building during the fair was 176,604. Of this number 173,900 were residents of Ohio. The number registered from Sidney was 455; Lockington, 16; Hardin, 14; Port Jefferson, Plattsville and Kirkwood, 10 each; Anna, 9; Jackson Center and Pemberton, eight each.

———

E. W. Laughlin went to Piqua and Troy this morning. He will endeavor to make an engagement in each city for a concert to be given by the famous Klute’s band of this city, assisted by several well-known soloists.

100 Years

January 29, 1919

The Phi Delta Kappa fraternity members were hosts last night at a banquet with three candidates as their honored guests, Messrs. Lester Stahler, James sharp, and Ralph McCurdy. The banquet was held in the dining room of the Presbyterian church.

———

A second wolf drive in western Logan county, will be held tomorrow morning. Participants are requested to bring hounds and guns. A drive last week failed to turn up a wolf.

75 Years

January 29, 1944

Dave Skelton today submitted his resignation as assistant secretary of the Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association to the board of directors in order to accept a similar position with the Central Federal Savings and Loan Co. of Columbus about Mar. 1. Skelton has been associated with the local loan company for some 20 years.

———

Sidney will have a new sporting goods store on or about March first according to an announcement made today by Robert Beanblossom. The new store will be located in the Schulz building on the west side of the square. Beanblossom has been associated with the business life of Sidney for the past four years at the Sidney Recreation and for the past year as manager of the Sidney Country club.

———

A call for 154 men to take their pre-induction physical examinations at Fort Hayes, on Feb. 11, has been received by the local selective service board.

50 Years

January 29, 1969

The 17th annual Sidney Daily News Cooking School will be presented for area homemakers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb, 10, 11, 12, at the Central Junior High School auditorium on East North street.

Mrs. Lucille Jenkins of the Dayton Power and Light Company’s Sidney office will be in charge of the cooking school. She will be assisted by Mrs. Mary Elshoff.

———

Bids for building an interchange at Interstate 75 and State Route 274 in northern Shelby County will be opened in Columbus on Feb. 25.

The interchange will be the seventh on I-75 in the county. The villages of Jackson Center and New Bremen, as well as Indian Lake, will especially benefit from the improvement.

———

CLEVELAND – Luis Tiant, who led the American League last season in earned-run average and number of shutouts, was named Cleveland Indians’ Man of the Year of 1968 Monday night.

Tiant, 28, picked up the award at the annual Cleveland Baseball Writers banquet and announced he would demand at least $50,000 for his services this season. The righthander pitched his way to a 21-9 record and an ERA of 1.60, the best in the league in 50 years. He recorded nine shutouts, also the league best.

25 Years

January 29, 1994

NEW YORK (AP) – Having hit 3,800 and 3,900 already in the first few weeks of 1994, the Dow Jones average seems hell bent for 4,000.

The round number looms as an impressive milestone for the oldest and best-known indicator of stock price trends.

After all, it’s been only seven years since the Dow hit 2,000 for the first time, on Jan. 8, 1987. Even in these fast-money days, doubling your investment is still a pretty big deal on Wall Street.

———

Sidney City School personnel continued to provide quality education for all students during 1993, while keeping tight control over expenditures, said Superintendent Lewis Blackford. Blackford’s report follows:

With significant declines in state and local revenue, school officials were challenged to find ways to “do more with less.” Despite a tighter budget, we were able to implement new programs to better serve students.

Because of the district’s financial situation, Sidney City Board of Education members are expected to place an operating levy on the ballot in the near future. Sidney Schools face a $1.6 million budget deficit by June 30, 1995.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org