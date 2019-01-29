Brown announces new office location

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today announced the new location for his Washington, D.C. office.

The senator’s office remains in the Hart Senate Office Building, but has moved from room 713 to room 503. Ohioans who visit Washington, D.C. are always welcome to stop in to Brown’s office.

Brown’s new office is the former office of the late Senator John Glenn. Colonel John Herschel Glenn Jr. was a United States Marine Corps aviator, engineer, astronaut, and businessman. He was the first American to orbit the Earth, circling it three times in 1962. After retiring from NASA, Glenn served as a Democratic Senator from the state Ohio from 1974 to 1999. Brown has long admired the former senator, and eulogized Glenn after his passing in December 2016.

“Senator John Glenn was a great Ohioan, an American hero, and a friend and mentor to me,” Brown said.

“John knew from personal experience, as he once wrote, that, ‘government can change people’s lives for the better.’ That’s the work we strive to do every day, and I’m honored to continue it in the office John Glenn once held.

“I look forward to working hard to give Ohioans a fair shake every day from this new office, which includes the Annie Glenn conference room, named after his beloved wife.”