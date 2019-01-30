2019 Right to Life Speech Contest date set

SIDNEY ± All high school juniors and seniors who are residents of Shelby County or attend a Shelby County high school are eligible to participate in the Shelby County Right to Life Oratory Contest. Prizes for first through third places are $300, $150, and $100 respectively. The winner will continue to the state contest (Saturday, April 27, in Columbus), with the chance of winning a trip to the national competition (July 6, in Charleston, South Carolina). The Shelby County contest date is Monday, Feb. 18 (President’s Day), 6:30 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sidney.

Registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 14. Contact Anne Schmiesing at 937-492-5584 or director@shelbycountyrtl.org to register or for more information. Contest rules can be found at http://shelbycountyrtl.org/OratoryContestInformation.htm.