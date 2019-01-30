New VP joins Wilson Health

SIDNEY — A new vice president and executive director has joined the Wilson Health Medical Group (WHMG). Carl Whittenburg joins the executive leadership team with a wealth of experience and knowledge, having over 15 years of multifaceted healthcare administration experience.

Whittenburg’s main responsibility will be to oversee the day-to-day operations of Wilson Health Medical Group, the hospital-owned medical group including 40 healthcare providers with practices located throughout Sidney and Shelby County. This spring a new WHMG office will be opening in Piqua and Miami County.

Prior to joining Wilson Health, Whittenburg served as assistant vice president of Primary Care Operations at St. Elizabeth Physicians in Crestview, Kentucky, where he oversaw operations of the 170-provider primary care division, including 33 practice locations, five urgent/express care sites and a central scheduling department. In addition, he was formerly the executive director of the department of radiology at UC Physicians in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Whittenburg has served in the United States Army, in Washington, D.C., as well as the United States Army Reserve, Cincinnati, Ohio. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Cincinnati, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Organizational Management from University of Phoenix, as well as his Master’s in Healthcare Administration degree from University of Cincinnati.