125 Years

January 31, 1894

The case of the State of Ohio versus Harry Gearhart was being heard in the court of common pleas today. Gearhart is charged with manslaughter in the death last Oct. 13 of Jud Graham who operated a saloon in Maplewood. The alleged fight occurred just one day before the local option went into effect in Salem township. E. L. Hoskins and W.D. Davies are attorneys for the defendant, while Prosecutor Way is handling the state’s case.

———

A fight with the gloves took place in a Sidney resort last evening between two young residents of this city. The purse was $10 and 13 rounds were fought.

100 Years

January 31, 1919

The wolf, which has been at large in Logan county for some time past, killing chickens, hogs, sheep and other small animals, was killed yesterday during the second county-wide hunt, in which volunteer hunters with hounds, participated. The wolf, a large gray animal, was killed southwest of West Liberty. The hunt was marred by the accidental shooting of a Piqua man, Samuel Warner, who was struck in the arm.

———

Harry Fitzgerald, who is attached to the 84th Field Artillery, has arrived at Newport News, Va., according to word received today by his mother, Mrs. Mary Fitzgerald, 503 South Franklin avenue. He left Sidney on May 29 of last year and had been overseas five months.

75 Years

January 31, 1944

E.W. Moon, premier war bond salesman for the county, announced today that he had reached his goal of $50,000 in war bonds as the Fourth War Loan campaign moved toward the half-way mark in this county’s goal of $1,400,000.

———

The first group of men to take their pre-induction physical examinations under the new selective service program of induction left this morning for Fort Hayes, Columbus. The group of 47 men was in charge of Homer English, with Richard Paddock as his assistant.

50 Years

January 31, 1969

All county roads in Shelby County were open to traffic today, despite the unusually heavy rains, the Shelby County engineer’s office reported.

———

Water was reported on the Botkins road, Auglaize-Shelby County Line road, and an unspecified road in the Lockington area. However, the engineer’s office indicated that the roads involved were passable.

———

Larry J. Young, a barber at the Wagner Hotel shop the past five and a half years, this week opened his own shop at 114 North Main avenue. The new barber shop is located in the building formerly occupied by the Isaly store.

A 1960 graduate of Sidney High School, Young attended Andrew’s Barber College in Columbus.

25 Years

January 31, 1994

James A. “Tony” Cunningham can’t remember a time during his teen-age years that he wanted to be anything but a cop. And there were times his choice of a career drew less than favorable comments from his peers.

“I grew up on South Miami Avenue so the county jail was almost in my back yard.” he says. “I saw a lot of deputies in uniforms and when I was growing up, I knew many of them personally, and I dreamed of becoming one of them someday.”

Cunningham, who was sworn in as a law enforcement officer with the Sidney Police department on Jan. 10, credits three individuals for helping him along the way.

A 1984 graduate of Sidney High School, he completed the first law enforcement program offered at the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School. Instructor Richard Feightner, a retired commander with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, took the interested student under his wing.

It was during his senior year of high school that Cunningham became associated with the Explorer Scout Program at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff John Lenhart and Lt. James Moorman, who served as advisor for the program, also proved to be strong influences in the young man’s life.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

