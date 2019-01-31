Sex offender enters guilty plea; theft case nets prison time

SIDNEY – A local man is facing three years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty in a plea negotiated case regarding a sex offense involving a child.

It was one of several cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Jamey L. Owens, 34, at large, entered a guilty plea to a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He will also have to file as a Tier 3 sex offender, which will require him to register with authorities every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of gross sexual imposition, also a third-degree felony, involving a separate incident.

Owens admitted his guilt in having sexual contact with a child from May 1, 2017, through June 15, 2017. Prosecutors agreed to a joint recommendation of Owens spending three years in prison.

When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 60 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Thomas C. Johnson, 57, at large, was sentenced to nine months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to pay $355 in restitution and assessed court costs.

Johnson had possession of a bank card belonging to another person on Oct. 10.

Derek Woodall, 21, Wapakoneta, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail for a probation violation on a charge of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony. He will report to the jail on Feb. 13 and participate in the work release program.

It was determined Woodall tested positive for drugs and had contacted a federal prisoner. He was arrested on Oct. 5, 2016, with marijuana.

Jordan C. Jones, 44, at large, was sentenced to 59 days in the county jail for a probation violation. He will participate in the work release program.

He was originally found guilty of attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, on Oct. 13, 2008.

Bradley Ellis, 24, formerly of Sidney, was granted a judicial release from his sentencing to the ODRC. He was serving a 30-month sentence due to probation violations on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ellis was ordered to remain in the county jail until he could be transferred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima.

He was also placed on five years of community control, ordered to successfully complete counseling for anger and rage, and drug and alcohol abuse, and assessed the court costs. The court also ordered Sidney Police to destroy a firearm confiscated during the arrest.

Court records show on May 22, 2017, Ellis discharged a semi-automatic handgun while operating a motorcycle. He also shot in the air above the head of another person. When arrested he was in possession of heroin and Fentanyl.

Arrest warrants, plea deals

In other cases:

• Matthew I. McKenzie, 29, 403 Michigan St., did not appear for his pretrial hearing. A warrant for his arrest was issued. The bonding company has until March 15 to bring McKenzie to the court.

He has been charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of ingesting Methamphetamine during a traffic stop on March 17 to avoid detection.

• Amanda M. Williams, 34, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Prosecutors agreed to a joint recommendation of community control.

However, when sentenced she faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine

She was arrested for selling methamphetamine near a child.

• Tevyn Wilkins, 22, 1915 Shawnee Drive, had a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed. He was arrested on Oct. 7 allegedly in possession of heroin.

• Isaiah Stephens, 28, at large, was placed on five years community control on a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

On May 31, he did not provide an address to authorities having been convicted of a sex-related offense in Franklin County.

• Victoria Marie Trevino, 29, Toledo, failed to appear in court for her status conference. An arrest warrant was issued by the court. She is charged with identity theft, a fifth-degree felony. During a March 19 traffic stop she allegedly used another person’s identity.

• Jamie M. Wilburn, 26, 333 ½ Enterprise Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, during a status conference. When sentenced, she faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. She will also be required to pay $125 in restitution.

She received a stolen check and forged the name of an elderly person on the document on Aug. 2.

• Rickey Reed, 43, 310 Enterprise Drive, was placed on a $7,500 bond when he probation was revoked. He faces sentencing on a count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, after being arrested on Nov. 17.

He faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Chayce Roberts, 22, 614 East Ave, had his probation revoked in two separate cases and was placed on a $2,500 bond.

In one case, was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony being arrested on Dec. 11, 2017, with 16 bindles of Fentanyl and syringes.

In a second matter, Roberts was found guilty of aggravated drug possession, a fifth-degree felony, when he was found with drugs during a Nov. 24, 2017, traffic stop.

• Amanda Kay Murphy, 22, 1409 N. Main Ave., entered a guilty plea to a charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, during a status conference. When sentenced she faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

She was arrested Nov. 30 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Nicole L. Neal, 41, Springfield, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during a status conference. She faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

She was arrested on Aug. 6 with Methamphetamine.

• Melissa Copeland, 34, 18133 State Route 119, Maplewood, entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

She was arrested Oct. 30 supposedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Rachael R. Slife, 45, 801 S. Miami Ave., failed to appear in court for her status conference on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The court issued a warrant for her arrest.

She is accused of receiving a Jeep Cherokee vehicle on Nov. 6 knowing it was stolen.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

