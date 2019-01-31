Shelby County Relay For Life hosts “For the Love of Relay” fundraiser

SIDNEY — Shelby County Relay For Life is hosting their second annual For the Love of Relay Party fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Sidney Moose from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple.

The party will include hearty hor d’oeuvres, cash bar, DJ DeWayne Williams, silent auction, raffles, music, trivia games, Sandi Shipman and Julie Ehemann will serve as “celebrity bartenders” and lots of fun. They will also have a special raffle for a necklace created and donated by Allison’s Custom Jewelry. Raffle “roses” will be $20 each and the lucky winner will take home the necklace. Just a hint of a couple of the silent auction items include a painting, a golf package, wine and chocolates basket, a Pampered Chef basket and more.

Tickets are available from either Deb Kaufman (kaufmd1@yahoo.com or 937-726-3647) or Patty Wood (pattywood2365@gmail.com or 937-489-8867) or any Shelby County Relay event leadership team member.