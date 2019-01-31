Russia fire

Firefighters remove siding from an outbuilding on the 900 block of Versailles Road just west of Russia around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. The fire was inside the buildings walls and was quickly knocked down by firefighters. Firefighters from Russia, Versailles and Houston responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Firefighters remove siding from an outbuilding on the 900 block of Versailles Road just west of Russia around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. The fire was inside the buildings walls and was quickly knocked down by firefighters. Firefighters from Russia, Versailles and Houston responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_Fire.jpg Firefighters remove siding from an outbuilding on the 900 block of Versailles Road just west of Russia around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. The fire was inside the buildings walls and was quickly knocked down by firefighters. Firefighters from Russia, Versailles and Houston responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News