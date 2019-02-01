Giving kids a smile

Dentist Charles Edelen looks at the teeth of Tristen Chalico, 9, son of Michael and Rose Boyer, all of Sidney, during a visit to Compassionate Care of Shelby County Free Clinic, Friday, Feb. 1. Kids were offered free dental exams during Give Kids a Smile Day. Dentists volunteer their time for the examinations.

Dentist Charles Edelen looks at the teeth of Tristen Chalico, 9, son of Michael and Rose Boyer, all of Sidney, during a visit to Compassionate Care of Shelby County Free Clinic, Friday, Feb. 1. Kids were offered free dental exams during Give Kids a Smile Day. Dentists volunteer their time for the examinations. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN020219FreeDentist-1.jpg Dentist Charles Edelen looks at the teeth of Tristen Chalico, 9, son of Michael and Rose Boyer, all of Sidney, during a visit to Compassionate Care of Shelby County Free Clinic, Friday, Feb. 1. Kids were offered free dental exams during Give Kids a Smile Day. Dentists volunteer their time for the examinations. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News