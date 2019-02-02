125 Years Ago

Feb. 2 1894

This morning when John Duncam and David R. Orbinson,the committee appointed by the commissioners to examine the books in the clerk’s office, appeared were informed by J.C. Hussey that they could not be allowed to examine the books until he has completed his settlement. He filed a petition against them and his attorney, C.R. Hess, went to Lima today to ask Judge Ritchie to grant the induction.

———

The alarm of fire, purporting to be Box 41, was run in about 9 o’clock this morning. There is no box by that number, but the department turned out, and after considerable driving found out there was no fire. The alarm is supposed to have been caused by some defect in one of the boxes and an examination of all boxes is being made this afternoon.

100 Years Ago

Feb.16, 1919

Fourteen Sidney boys, who have been at Camp Sherman for the past few days are being mustered out of United States Service. Those expected home include: Sgts. Emerson Deam, Ed Gerstner, Know Pruden, John Offenbacker, Milton Wiant, and Elmer Shepherd; Cpls George Wagner, Lorton Brown, Costello, Kysennceder, cook: Bolleimer, bugler, and Pvts. Joe Kerber, Perry Hess, and Howard Moore.

———

The daylight law is still in effect and on the last Sunday in March, according to Federal law, clocks are to be turned ahead one hour. The daylight law will continue until the last Sunday in October.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 2, 1944

One of the stormiest city council sessions in recent years was held last night in the council chambers with the new salary ordinance as the bone of contention between council and Mayor Sexauer. The Mayor told council he would veto the new ordinance because of what he claimed were “inequities ” and unfair advances. The Mayor at one time offered to cut his own $1,200 salary by $200 if the councilmen would be willing to take a proportionate cut. Two members of council offered their resignations.

———

The six Sidney factories, forced to curtail operations yesterday because of the serious gas shortage, were notified at noon today by John Libbee, of the local office of DP&L., that they could resume work at a 60 per-cent basis.

50 Years Ago

Feb.2, 1969

CINCINNATI- It will be easier to hit home runs in Crosley Field next year. Officials of the Cincinnati Reds said a yellow line will be painted on the fence 24-1/2 feet above the ground. All balls hit above the line will be home runs while those falling beneath the line will remain in play. Previously a ball had to clear the 55 foot high scoreboard to be a homer.

———

Edward Willman, a Sidney developer, has been re-appointed to the Sidney Recreation Commission by Mayor Gerald Billing. Willman , who joined the board on Jan. 1, 1964 will serve a five year term through 1974. Other members include Webster Geib, chairman, William Ross Jr.,secretary; and Robert Beamblossom and Corliss Davis.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 2, 1994

In the months following the November 22, 1963, assassination of President John F. Kennedy, books and other memorabilia associated with the fallen president quickly hit the market.. One of the most popular and long lasting commemorative items-the Kennedy half dollar-swept the country by storm 30 years ago. A Sidney woman Margo Russell witnessed numismatic history in the making of the first Kennedy half on Feb. 11, 1964, as editor of Coin World, a publication of Amos Press, Inc., in Sidney. As often the case at major events covered by the media, the scene at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia was chaotic before the striking of the historic coin. But even the veteran reporters grew silent when the first three coins were struck. These coins were then taken to the White House and given to President Johnson.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

