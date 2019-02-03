Barn total loss in fire

Firefighters tear apart what is left of the barn to reach hot spots.

Botkins firefighters help put out a barn fire. Animals are believed to have perished in the fire on the 12000 block of 25a just south of Anna early Sunday morning. Fire departments responding were from Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Maplewood, Port Jefferson, and Van Buren Township. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded.