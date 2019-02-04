HH BOE starts interviews

SIDNEY — The Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education will enter the interview phase of its search for a new superintendent this week.

Larry Claypool, the current superintendent, announced in December his intention to retire in July.

According to Scott Howell, superintendent of the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, the board has selected six candidates for preliminary interviews. Three interviews will take place today at 6 p.m. Three will take place Thursday at the same time.

The interviews will be conducted in the Educational Service Center offices in Sidney during executive sessions of special meetings called by the board. The board has partnered with the service center to conduct the search.

Howell said they received 13 applications.

“The board posted the superintendent vacancy through the Ohio Department of Education, the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, the Dayton Area Schools Consortium and the Ohio Educational Service Center Association. The vacancy was posted Dec. 20, 2018, through Jan, 11, 2019,” Howell said.

It is hoped that these preliminary interviews will yield two or three finalists for the position. Once finalists are selected, a focus group will convene Feb. 19 to meet with and question the candidates.

A group of diverse stakeholders will be invited to participate in the focus group and to provide feedback to the school board.

“The board hopes to make a final determination on the new superintendent by the end of February,” Howell said.

Claypool has led the Hardin-Houston school system for eight years. His retirement will be effective July 31.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

