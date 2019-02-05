125 Years Ago

Feb. 5, 1894

William Binkley filed with City Clerk John Knox this morning a protest against council’s decision to loan Philip Smith $6,000 to expand his factory. An action to enjoin City Treasurer McCune and City Solicitor Barnes from making any payments to Mr. Smith was also filed with the respective city officials. Mr. Binkley had voiced protests to the resolution when it was being considered by council.

———

Mr. Gamble went to Piqua yesterday afternoon and brought home the meteorological instruments furnished by the weather bureau for the station at Sidney.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 5, 1919

The plant of the Tucker Woodwork Co. was sold at a receiver’s sale in common pleas court today to Royal E. Scott, representing the Willy-Overland Co. for $30,000. Mr. Scott’s bid was the only one submitted although’ a representative of the Hartzell Co. of Piqua, was present.

———

The Shelby County Memorial Association will hold another public meeting in the Sidney High school auditorium Sunday afternoon, for the purpose of presenting memorials to the families of deceased soldiers of Shelby county. H.E. Bennett, W.P. Collier, and C.C. Kelley constitute the committee on arrangements.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 5 1944

Shelby County’s Fourth War Loan drive has gone over the top in a big way, according to figures released today by Joseph B. Cook, and Frank Amann, chairmen of the campaign. They reported total purchases of $2,168,231 against the county’s goal of $1,400,000. They noted, however that although the total goal has been over-subscribed, is still short $150,000.

———

Construction of panels on which will appear the names of Shelby county service men and women to be affixed to the honor roll in the northwest corner of the square and the painting of names have been completed, and the panels are now being installed on the structure. The names of the 18 men who have died in service will be painted in gold and attached to the front of the honor roll.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 5, 1969

Traffic has been resumed over a rebuilt stretch of the Baltimore &Ohio Railroad tracks north of Anna which were torn up by a derailment early Monday morning. B & O crews worked around the clock to move wreckage and repair the tracks. The Shelby County Civil Defense furnished flood lights and generators to assist the work and supplied hot coffee during the cold night.

———

Frank Wooddell of Sidney has been appointed road superintendent by Shelby County Engineer William Fultz. Wooddell began work Monday as head of the county highway department which employs a crew of 22 men, Fultz said.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 5, 1994

With most of the work completed on the new jail, the Shelby County Commissioners, and Sheriff Mark Schemmel met Thursday afternoon to discuss plans for a dedication and open house for the Gearhart Road facility. Consulting with Voinovich-Sgro Construction in a telephone conversation the group set the date for the ceremony for May 22, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. There will be a brief dedication, followed by continuous tours of the jail. Schemmel preferred the May date to give jail personnel time to become familiar with features of the new building.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

