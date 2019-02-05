Sportsmen Club prepares for spaghetti dinner

NEWPORT — The Newport Sportsmen Club will host its 27th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of the Wilson Health, Feb. 10, at the home grounds, 5801 Range Line Road, Newport.

Serving time will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The all-you-can-eat dinner includes spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread and beverage. People can dine at the club or request carryouts. Donations will be accepted for the dinner, with 100 percent of the money raised being donated to the hospice group at Wilson Health, Sidney.

The club will feature its well known, homemade spaghetti sauce. Every year members make 100 gallons of sauce to be used for this event. The members start early in the morning the Sunday before the dinner to prepare the sauce.

“From our experience the sauce needs to be cooked and then re-cooked the day of the dinner. Spaghetti sauce is one of those items that acquires a better taste if you can leave it set and then re-cook it before you serve it. We will spend most of the day preparing the sauce on the Sunday before the dinner. We could not do everything on the day of the dinner,” said Dick Barhorst, club president.

At the 2018 event, the club served about 700 dinners. The members averaged over five servings per minute again last year.

“We made a couple of changes to our serving process last year that really kept the line moving,” said Barhorst. “Every year we work to improve the flow and reduce the effort to prepare and serve the dinners. The nice thing is, every one who attends understands the task at hand and is patient with us.”

Many of the attendees visit with hospice volunteers, family and friends. The donations were more than $12,000 for hospice last year.

In the first 26 years of this benefit dinner, there has been more than $168,000 donated to hospice.

“The folks attending this dinner have been very generous in the past years,” said Barhorst. “We always have a few folks who are very helpful with large donations. The Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes is one of those large donors.”

In 2018, Wilson Hospice celebrated its 31st year of existence. Wilson Hospice is a program designed to bring quality of life and compassionate care to people facing a life-limiting illness or injury.

“Twenty-six years ago when we started this dinner, there were very few folks who knew or understood the benefits of this group,” said Barhorst. “Today, more and more folks are understanding and using these wonderful services. The Hospice Group and its volunteers are there to help and support the entire family.

“Our club sponsors other activities during the year for profit so we can fund this event. Our members are very pleased to volunteer their many hours to support this unit. Over the last 26 years, we have had many of club’s members and their families benefit from this group. So, we feel we are just giving back a little for what our members and their families have received. If you have never attended this event, come on out and see what you have been missing,” he said. “We are sure once you attend, you will be looking forward to coming back the following year.”