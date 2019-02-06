Piqua man nets 10 years in prison

SIDNEY – A Piqua man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty in two felony cases in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. Also, a Sidney man was handed a total of 35 months of state incarceration in three separate cases.

The cases were among several heard by Judge James Stevenson recently.

Justin Reedman Perry, 34, Piqua, was sentenced to five years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on each of two felony counts. He will serve the sentences consecutively, or one following the other.

According to online court records, Stevenson based the sentencing on Perry’s criminal history and that he committed a felony while awaiting trial in another case.

Perry pleaded guilty in both cases following plea negotiations with prosecutors. He was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs and felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

He was arrested Aug. 7 with Methamphetamine five times more than the bulk amount. On Dec. 5, he pushed a sheriff’s deputy fracturing her kneecap while he was incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

Justin Edward Wigginton, 32, 314 ½ N. Ohio Ave. Apt. 4, was sentenced to 35 months in prison in three cases involving drugs and escape.

In one case, Wigginton was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Secondly, he received six months of prison time on a charge of escape, a fifth-degree felony. These sentences will run consecutively.

In the final case, he was sentenced to 18 months on each count of two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fourth-degree felonies. These two terms will run concurrently, or at the same time with each other. However, the 18 months will be served consecutively in the first two cases.

The cases involved three drug arrests in 2017. The escape charge occurred when he walked away from detention on Aug. 8, 2018, while on the jail’s work release program.

Darrell E. Clark, 36, 5923 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, was sentenced to six months in prison on a charge of failure to appear in court, a fourth-degree felony. The term will be served consecutively with a current sentence in a case involving aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

The terms will be served consecutively.

Clark was arrested on Feb. 2 with Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. On Aug. 9, following his plea agreement conviction, he was released on his own recognizance, but failed to appear for his sentencing on Dec. 4.

Two prison terms meted

• Kyle Ellis, 24, 20729 Sidney-Plattsville Road, was sentenced to six months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Nov. 23 in possession of Methamphetamine.

The sentence will be served consecutively with a previous 11-month sentence imposed on March 22 to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Jan. 22 in possession of Fentanyl.

• Jermaine L. Jelks, 48, 94 Brooklyn Ave., entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his status conference.

When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 30 months in prison and a $7,500 fine. State prosecutors agreed to stand silent regarding whether the sentences will be served consecutively or concurrently.

Record show on Dec. 1 Jelks kicked in a back door of the apartment of his former girlfriend and entered the Brooklyn Avenue residence with a box cutter in his hand. The report indicated Jelks began pushing her bruising her arm and causing a small cut on her neck, possibly by the box cutter. The victim and Jelks had previously shared the apartment, but, had broken up the day before.

The drug charges were from Jelks was selling cocaine on May 29-31.

• Brandon M. Engley, 30, 705 North St., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, following plea negotiations during a status conference. He is facing a mandatory prison sentence, according to court records.

When sentenced he faces a maximum of 48 months in prison and a $12,500 fine.

He was arrested on Nov. 3 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Daniel Lee Hewitt, 37, 10071 Hoying Road, Anna, was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to the county jail to await transport to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima for a counseling program.

He was arrested Sept. 1 with Methamphetamine.

• Montana Cowger, 20, Upperglade, West Virginia, entered a guilty plea during a status conference on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

She was arrested Oct. 22 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Sidney chap gets 35 months