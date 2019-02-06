Werntz wins citywide spelling bee

SIDNEY — A Sidney Middle School sixth-grader was crowned the Sidney Citywide Spelling Bee champion Tuesday night, Feb. 5. The bee was held in the Sidney Middle School auditeria.

The bee lasted 20 rounds and ended when Tatum Werntz, a sixth-grade student from Sidney Middle School, correctly spelled the word “chivalrous.” Keegan Conley, a fifth-grade student at Sidney Middle School, was the first runner-up. Ryan Fitchpatrick, a seventh-grade student at Holy Angels School, was the second runner-up.

Thirteen spellers from Christian Academy Schools, Emerson Elementary, Holy Angels School, Longfellow Elementary, Northwood Elementary, Sidney Middle School, and Whittier Elementary competed for the Sidney Spelling Bee championship title.

The following students represented local schools:

• Keegan Conley, fifth-grade, Emerson Elementary, son of Matt and Dana Conley

• Braylon Fisher, fifth-grade, Longfellow Elementary, son of David Fisher and Tara Wolaver

• Ryan Fitchpatrick, seventh-grade, Holy Angels School, son of Ron and Robin Fitchpatrick

• Conor Hanke, third-grade, Northwood Elementary, son of Ryan and Jill Hanke

• Michael Locker III, fifth-grade, Whittier Elementary, son of Michael and Jessica Locker, Jr.

• Kole McAlexander, eighth-grade, Christian Academy School, son of David and Cheryl McAlexander

• Vincent Miller, fifth-grade, Northwood Elementary, son of Dustin and Amber Miller

• Carter Rigel, fifth-grade, Holy Angels School, son of Kyle and Amy Rhoades

• Kyla Rush, seventh-grade, Sidney Middle School, daughter of Yvonne Parke

• Salimata Sao, fifth-grade, Longfellow Elementary, daughter of Mamadou Sao and Halima Sawadogo

• Myles Steenrod, fifth-grade, Northwood Elementary, son of Andy and Andrea Steenrod

• Lindan Steward, fourth-grade, Whittier Elementary, daughter of Alan and Natalie Stewart

• Tatum Werntz, sixth-grade, Sidney Middle School, daughter of TJ Werntz and Tina Wooddell

The following students qualified for the city-wide bee but were unable to attend: Breanna Colburn, sixth-grade, Christian Academy, daughter of Ella Colburn; Pratisth Agarwal, fifth-grade, Emerson Elementary, son of Krishna and Neha Agarwal; and Owen Deam, seventh-grade, Sidney Middle School, son of Dave and Katie Deam.

Mandi Croft, Sidney City Schools Board of Education member, pronounced the words. Judging the contest were Bob Humble, Sidney City Schools superintendent, Anne Geise, Sidney Middle School counselor, and Jenny VanMatre, retired Sidney City Schools teacher. Brooke Gessler, curriculum director for Sidney City Schools, is the District Spelling Bee coordinator.

All winners from each school will go on to represent their school at the Lima News Regional Bee. The regional bee will be held at Rhodes College in Lima, Ohio. Should the winner not be able to compete, the first runner-up will compete in their place.