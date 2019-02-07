125 Years Ago

Feb. 7, 1894

The stairway leading to the library room in the Monumental building is very obstructed night and day by boys and young men congregating in it. Ladies are often deterred from going to the library because of the crowd of boys who gather there, spit tobacco juice and use profane and vulgar language. The penalty for obstruction of a stairway is $50 and imprisonment at the discretion of the Mayor this nuisance be abated.

———

The masquerade ball given in Wagner’s hall by the Sidney Leiderkranz last night was a grand success. The attendance was large, there being almost 200 persons present and about 75 couples were masque.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 7, 1919

The 329th regiment was scheduled to be in Toledo today on their way to Camp Sherman to be demobilized. It is not known what route the regiment will take from Toledo to the camp, but if they pass through Sidney , the fire bell will be rung.. Many Shelby county and Western Ohio boys are in the regiment.

———

The Shelby County Fuel committee was advised today that restrictions on the sale of anthracite coal have been removed. This was the last remaining restriction and coal is back to pre-war status.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 7, 1944

An all-time record for the number of patients at Wilson Memorial hospital was set during the past year, it was revealed at the annual meeting of the hospital association held last evening at the city building. A total 1,711 patients received treatment, with an average of 36.6 patients daily. During the organization meeting, three members were re-elected to the board-F.A. McLean, C.D. Lerch, and Jerome Wagner.

———

A critical labor shortage is looming in the Sidney area, E.M. Seving, war manpower director, said today. He pointed out that the local employment office is swamped with demands for labor that cannot be met.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 7, 1969

More than 30 young farmers have been attending evening classes at the Anna school on Thursday nights. Officers of the group are Danny Howell, assistant secretary; Henry Harsbarger, vice president, Gary Lentz, treasurer, and Dennis Barker, president. Classes will continue until mid-March.

———

Samuel Milligan, outgoing 1968 Sidney Chamber of Commerce president, turned the gavel over to Therman Chiles, new president, at the organization’s 24th annual dinner Thursday night at Fairlawn High School. Milligan cited the chambers part in helping bring Urbana College extension courses to Sidney, raising money for the new airstrip and the growth of the YMCA as parts of the chambers accomplishments in 1968.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 7, 1994

“The Ugly Duck” a new musical from Theatreworks/USA will be performed Thursday for all Sidney City Schools second and third graders. The performances at Parkwood Elementary School, are part of Victoria Theatre Association’s Discovery Series for children. The Theatreworks/USA musical is based on “The Ugly Duckling”, the story of one duck in the pond who is the object of ridicule because he looks different from the others.

———

Dairy Farmers and consumer activists around the country spilled milk in the streets Friday to protest a genetically engineered hormone that makes cows give more milk. Opponents also took their fight to the courts and to Statehouses.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org