Realty 2000 Group donates $30,000 to SHS

Lehman Baseball Coach Dave King, left, is congratulated by Sidney High School Assistant Athletic Director Maggi Williams after King made 3 baskets to earn a donation of $30,000 from the Tim and Amy Gleason family and the Realty 2000 Group for a new indoor complex at Sidney High School. King made the shots during the Sidney vs Lehman Catholic boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 4.

