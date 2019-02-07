Shelby County Highway Department employees Zach Hill, left, of Sidney, and Myron Gaier, of Fort Loramie, install a new stop sign at the intersection of Mason Road and County Road 25A. The two men stood in the pouring rain Thursday, Feb. 7, to replace a stop sign that had been knocked over by a semi trailer. The rain made for lots of flooded farm fields and a high fast waters in area creeks.
