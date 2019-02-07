Ehemann leads commissioners for 2019

SIDNEY — Julie Ehemann was elected president and Bob Guillozet was elected vice president of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners during the board’s annual reorganizational meeting in early January.

In other business during January meetings, the commissioners:

• Appointed David Littlefield as the county’s apiary inspector for 2019.

• Proclaimed January Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Shelby County.

• Authorized advertising to hire a maintenance worker. Applications will be accepted at the Commissioner’s Office until Feb. 18.

• Authorized entering into a contract with MCM Consulting Group Inc. for consulting services for the evaluation of Shelby County’s current public safety radio system and to make recommendations for potential upgrades.