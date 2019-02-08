125 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1894

Col. Anthony,of Springfield; and Major Hunter and Lt. Hubbard, of Piqua, were here last night for the inspection of Co. L, Third Regiment, O.N.H. Their visit was for an additional purpose, that of looking into the causes of dissatisfaction that has existed in the company for some time past. It is quite apparent that unless there is a better feeling in the company it will be reorganized or mustered out.

———

The Klute’s Band Concert Co., at the Monumental Opera House last night proved to be the drawing card of the season. Every seat in the lower part of the house was occupied and their entertainment was one of the best and most appreciated that has been given at the hall this season. The company started on its tour of a week this morning.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1919

Wagner Park Nursery Co. has unloaded a carload of trees imported from Holland, being the first received since the beginning of the war.

———

Supt. Of Schools W.E. Partington announced today that the War Savings “Honor Banner” has been awarded to Dist. No. 1, Van Buren township school in recognition of its record of leading Shelby county schools in per capita sale of War Savings stamps for the week ending Jan. 31. Frances Loy is the teacher at the school.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1944

Some 40 members of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association were present when the 86th annual business meeting of the group was held Thursday evening at the I.O.O.F temple. Harry Dearth is head of the association , with Cleve Lee, vice president; Chet Lee, secretary and treasurer, and George Leckey, superintendent of targets.

———

Jack Masteller, of this city, has returned to classes at Capital University, following an extended tour with the Louis Prima band.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1969

Most Shelby countians would like to see spring. Not so for the children at the Shelby County Children’s Home , Sidney. They received a gift of a portable skating rink from the Sidney Jaycees who put the 30 by 50 foot pond in place while the temperature stood at 14 degrees. They also contributed 13 pairs of skates to help the program along. Bob Gibson, general chairman of the community service project, said the rink is portable so that it can be taken apart, stored and used again next year.

———

Sidney Police Sgt. Clarence A. Rable, 61, a veteran on the Sidney police department, officially announced his retirement today effective March 16. Sgt. Rable, who indicated he would like to travel some after retirement will go on four weeks vacation Feb. 14. (Eds. Note: He gave me my first speeding ticket at age 16. A very good early life lesson)

25 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1994

Young people should stay in school if they hope to have a chance to succeed, said a youth who’s finding out first hand what life is like without a diploma. More and more employers these days are requiring that job applicants get a high school diploma if they want to work, an employment councilor said. He was among the 2.9 percent of high school students who dropped out of Ohio public schools during the 1992-93 school year, according to statistics compiled by the Ohio Department of Education. In Sidney, 4.6 percent of young people quit school during the last year.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org