125 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1894

Members of the sophomore class presented Web Sterline, a member of their class who had been seriously sick for the past few days, with a beautiful tribute in the form of flowers this week.

———

Reports from Maplewood indicate the business outlook of that town is bright, with several new business rooms and residences to be built in the spring.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1919

Dr. H.E. Beebe escaped serious injury yesterday afternoon, when his Cadillac automobile skidded in the snow on Sulpher Heights hill and overturned in a ditch. The top of the car was heavily damaged . Several other accidents are reported to have occurred near the same spot.

———

Reports from Paris indicate that the work of writing the constitution of the League of Nations is in the final stages. President Wilson is reported to be satisfied with the progress.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1944

F.A. McLean was re-elected president of the board of trustees of Wilson Memorial hospital, when members completed their reorganization at the hospital last evening. Named to serve with McLean were: Jerome Wagner, vice president: Carl Berger, secretary, and Oscar Barringer, treasurer.

———

Harry K. Forsyth, chairman of the Salvation Army annual campaign said today that the drive will get underway on Feb. 21, with a dinner meeting at the Church of Christ. Thomas Anderson will head the residential division, assisted by Mrs.Ray Burke, Homer Stang, Mrs. Clyde Milhoff, and Mrs. W.E. Zimpfer.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1969

Rev. James Rubright will be assisted by a U.S. Army chaplain from Fort Knox, Ky. In conducting services for Pfc. William Harvey Miller, 20, son of Gerald S. and Grace O. Mcbee Miller of Bon Air road. The rites will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cromes and Sons Funeral Home. The Sidney soldier was killed in action in Vietnam Feb. 3. He was serving with the Ninth Infantry Division. Survivors besides the parents are his wife, the former Rebecca Jean Philips.

———

MIAMI-A passenger pulled a gun on a stewardess today and sky-jacked an Eastern Airlines jet to Cuba.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 9,1994

Christine Boysel said one of the most important aspects of her new job as director of volunteers at Wilson Memorial Hospital is to make sure the volunteers know they are appreciated. She says she wants them to know “they make a world of difference. “ Hospital officials decided last year that the volunteer program { officially the Wilson Memorial Auxiliary) needed more attention, so the full time director of volunteers was created. Wilson Memorial has about 160 volunteers and a number of others who pay dues but don’t work at the hospital. How important are the volunteers? In a dollars and cents, hospital officials estimate it would cost $250,000 to replace them with paid employees.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

