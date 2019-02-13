A Valentine’s Day must

Tony Evans, of Troy, looks over a Valentine’s Day flower arrangement at The Ivy Garland Wednesday, Feb. 13. The Ivy Garland owner Cindy Garland says that flower sales are up this year and that “people are buying other gift items to go with the flowers.”

Tony Evans, of Troy, looks over a Valentine’s Day flower arrangement at The Ivy Garland Wednesday, Feb. 13. The Ivy Garland owner Cindy Garland says that flower sales are up this year and that “people are buying other gift items to go with the flowers.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN021419Flowers.jpg Tony Evans, of Troy, looks over a Valentine’s Day flower arrangement at The Ivy Garland Wednesday, Feb. 13. The Ivy Garland owner Cindy Garland says that flower sales are up this year and that “people are buying other gift items to go with the flowers.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News