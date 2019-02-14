125 Years Ago

Feb. 14, 1894

The underwood Whip Co. resumed work yesterday with a reduced force. Orders for their goods are increasing and as soon as the business will warrant it, Mr. Underwood expects to have the majority of employees at work. The past winter was the first time in the history of the institution that the factory has compelled to shut down. It was closed because of a lack of orders and a large stock on hand.

The paper on “The Therapeusis of Stomach Tube, read before the Shelby County Medical Society at the last meeting by Dr. M.F. Hussey, is published in this weeks issue of the Cincinnati “Lancet Clinic”.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 14, 1919

The North street bridge across the Miami river has been ordered closed by the county commissioners because of the reported unsafe condition of the west abutment of the bridge.

If the plenary session of the peace conference adopts the constitution of the League of Nations at its session tomorrow,. President Wilson will sail on Saturday. If the session is held on Saturday, he will sail on Monday.

75 Years Ago

Feb.14, 1944

Six Sidney factories were forced to curtail operations today because of the “most serious gas shortage in history”, according to John Libbee, local manager, of the Dayton Power and Light Co. Factories affected were: Stolle Corp., Gartland Haswell Foundry, Slusser McLean Scrapper Corp., Ross Products, Ross Pattern and Foundry Engineering, and Sidney Grain Machinery. The extremely cold weather and heavy demand for gas created the emergency.

The Sidney Police Department is participating in a national campaign to collect all types of small firearms for distribution to the underground forces in the German-occupied countries of Europe, it was announced today’.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 14, 1969

BOTKINS-Larry Thaman was named to the village council to fill the vacancy created by the death of Richard Maurer. Thaman was present and was sworn in by the solicitor, Eugene Elsass. The appointment was made by Mayor Lavern Brown and approved by council.

At the concluding feature of the 17th annual Sidney Daily News Cooking School, grand gift awards were presented to 29 area residents at Central Junior High school Wednesday evening. Top award of a G.E. color television and stand went to Mrs. Evelyn Spicer, Maplewood.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 14, 1994

Members of the Sidney High School girls basketball team celebrated after the final seconds ticked off the clock in the home gym in a 59-36 rout of Trotwood-Madison. The victory gave the Lady Jackets the co-championship of the Greater Miami Valley Conference. Taking part in the revelry were Colleen Holthaus, Shelly Williams, Riana Willams, Charlene Lattimer and Erica Thompson.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

