Mistrial ruled in jury trial

SIDNEY – A mistrial ruling, and a prison sentence were the results of two recent jury trials held in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Incarceration was also ordered in several other cases by Judge James Stevenson.

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, the jury became deadlocked and unable to reach a unanimous decision regarding a state-filed case against James Q. Ford, 45, 1350 Sixth Ave. He was on trial being accused of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Online court records indicate Ford supposedly injured a female on April 16. Records also noted Ford has a domestic violence conviction in Shelby County Municipal Court in 2010.

The trial began the day before when the jury was retired to begin deliberation. The next morning, the jury foreman told Stevenson they were deadlocked. After excusing the jury, Stevenson ordered the $5,000 surety bond for Ford be continued.

Previously, on Jan. 27, 2010, Ford entered a guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, in a case negotiated with prosecutors. On Feb. 19 that year, Ford was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail, fined $250, and ordered to make no contact with the victim for two years.

In a second case, visiting Judge Jeannine Pratt of Miami County ordered a Sidney man to prison after a jury found him guilty on drugs charges on Nov. 30.

Franklin L. Lee, 62, 624 Park St., was sentenced to 11 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Pratt indicated a previous prison term served by Lee factored into the sentencing. Lee was arrested April 4 in possession of cocaine.

A Sidney man received 30 months with the ODRC in two cases that also involved being found guilty of probation violations.

Chayce Roberts, 24, 614 East Ave, had his probation revoked in two separate cases followed by lengthy sentences on both matters. Probation officials reported Roberts had failed a drug test.

In one case, Roberts was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, being arrested on Dec. 11, 2017, with 16 bindles of Fentanyl and syringes. He received 12 months in prison.

He was then sentenced to 18 months in prison on a second case. Roberts was found guilty of aggravated drug possession, a fifth-degree felony, when he was found with drugs during a Nov. 24, 2017, traffic stop.

The sentences will be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Thomas C. Johnson, 57, at large, was serving a nine-month prison term on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, when he was handed an additional 18-month sentence in another case.

Online court records indicate Johnson and Brandy McClellan, 27, were charged regarding a stolen Ford F-150 truck taken on Sept. 14.

Records show Johnson took possession of the truck knowing it was stolen. It also had stolen dealer license plates on the vehicle. During a traffic stop by an officer, Johnson attempted to back the truck into Shelby County Sheriff’s Dep. Joe March risking injury.

Johnson received the 18-month sentence on a charge of failure to comply with an ordered or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. His driver’s license was also suspended for three years.

The sentence will be served consecutively with a sentence from Montgomery County.

On Nov. 26, McClellan was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC Marysville Reformatory for Women on a count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

In the previous case, Johnson was found guilty of having possession of a bank card belonging to another person on Oct. 10.

Lawn mower theft, six months in jail

In other cases:

• Paul Treon, 25, Conover, received 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on one count of attempted receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was found in possession of a Club Cadet lawn mower owned by Quality Steel Fabricating on Sept. 4.

• Brandon M. Engley, 30, 705 North St., faces a maximum sentence of 48 months in prison and a $12,500 fine after he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and, aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, in a plea negotiation result at his final pretrial.

Court records indicate he sold bulk amounts of Methamphetamine on July 13 and was arrested on Nov. 3 allegedly in possession of Methamphetamine and Nucynta.

A specification in the indictment included Engley forfeiting $90 in cash gained by criminal activity. He will be sentenced on March 19.

• Jacob Wade, 19, 607 N. Main Ave., was ordered to the Shelby County Jail held on a $5,000 bond regarding a probation violation. He had been ordered to serve five years on community control on a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony.

His original sentence also ordered he obtain drug and alcohol counseling, gain employment, pay court costs, and, have no contact with his co-defendants.

Court records show Wade left the Shelby House recovery home and did not report for a substance assessment.

On May 26, Wade and three others entered a home at 843 Meri Lane to purposely inflict physical harm on someone.

• Kayla M. Hammons, 27, 317 New St., was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She must first successfully complete the MonDay program in Montgomery County.

She was arrested on Oct. 22 with Methamphetamine.

• Bradley A. Stout, 39, Wapakoneta, was ordered to successfully complete a counseling program on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was remanded to the county jail for transport to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima.

He was arrested Aug. 9 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Prison sentence ordered in another

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.