St. Henry woman pleads not guilty in vehicular death case

SIDNEY – The St. Henry woman indicted in the June 16, 2018, traffic death of a Fort Loramie farmer pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Thursday. She was also released on a recognizance bond during the hearing in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Kathryn Clare Unrast, 54, 3563 State Route 119, St. Henry, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony. She was indicted on Jan. 10 by the Shelby County grand jury.

Her attorneys, Michael Streng of Marysville and Scott Kelly of Sidney, filed court papers demanding a jury trial and Unrast’s waiver of a timely trial.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, John A. Fullenkamp, 36, of Fort Loramie, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after the tractor he was driving was struck.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the 11000 block of state Route 29. The investigation showed that Fullenkamp was driving a farm tractor pulling an agricultural sprayer northbound on state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

A white 2009 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Unrast was also northbound behind the tractor. Unrast’s vehicle struck the sprayer and tractor in the rear ejecting Fullenkamp from the vehicle.

Following the accident, Unrast was transported to Wilson Health by Fort Loramie Rescue where she was treated and released.

According to online court records, Unrast entered a guilty waiver on two previous traffic violations along eastbound state Route 119 since 2016.

On Dec. 28, 2018, An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper cited her for driving 68 miles per hour in the 55 miles per hour zone. On June 10, 2016, Unrast admitted to driving 74 miles per hour in the same area.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.