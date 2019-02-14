Fire consumes garage and damages house.

Fletcher firefighters battle a one story house fire around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at 620 Frazier Guy Road. Firefighters from Port Jefferson and Lockington also helped fight the fire. Also responding was Perry-Port-Salem Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
