Fire consumes garage and damages house.

Fletcher firefighters battle a one story house fire around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at 620 Frazier Guy Road. Firefighters from Port Jefferson and Lockington also helped fight the fire. Also responding was Perry-Port-Salem Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

