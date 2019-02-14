Valentine’s Day King and Queen

Irene (Katie) Whitis, left, and Richard Smith, both The Pavilion residents, were crowned queen and king for Valentine’s Day Thursday, Feb. 14, at The Pavilion. The crowning was part of other Valentine’s Day activites which included live music and food. Whitis got a bouquet of flowers and Smith got a teddy bear.

Irene (Katie) Whitis, left, and Richard Smith, both The Pavilion residents, were crowned queen and king for Valentine’s Day Thursday, Feb. 14, at The Pavilion. The crowning was part of other Valentine’s Day activites which included live music and food. Whitis got a bouquet of flowers and Smith got a teddy bear. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN021519VDayKing-1.jpg Irene (Katie) Whitis, left, and Richard Smith, both The Pavilion residents, were crowned queen and king for Valentine’s Day Thursday, Feb. 14, at The Pavilion. The crowning was part of other Valentine’s Day activites which included live music and food. Whitis got a bouquet of flowers and Smith got a teddy bear. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News