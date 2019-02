Valentine’s Day at the Cooperative

Rosalina Sherman, left, to right, 4, daughter of Felicia and Cody Sherman, Armiella Alvarez, 4, daughter of Marileen and Arnold Alvarez, are taught how to count and estimate numbers by Marileen Alvarez during Valentine’s Day activities at Sidney Cooperative Nursery School Thursday, Feb. 14.

Rosalina Sherman, left, to right, 4, daughter of Felicia and Cody Sherman, Armiella Alvarez, 4, daughter of Marileen and Arnold Alvarez, are taught how to count and estimate numbers by Marileen Alvarez during Valentine’s Day activities at Sidney Cooperative Nursery School Thursday, Feb. 14. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN021519CoopVDay.jpg Rosalina Sherman, left, to right, 4, daughter of Felicia and Cody Sherman, Armiella Alvarez, 4, daughter of Marileen and Arnold Alvarez, are taught how to count and estimate numbers by Marileen Alvarez during Valentine’s Day activities at Sidney Cooperative Nursery School Thursday, Feb. 14. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News