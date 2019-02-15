125 Years Ago

Feb. 15, 1894

It is hard to understand why many people who are otherwise good citizens will neglect so plain a duty to their neighbors and the public as the cleaning of the sidewalks after a snowfall as was this week.

Many of our people are making the most of the excellent sleighing. Everyone who owns a sleigh has it out and at the livery stables they are in great demand. Bob sled parties are in order.

In place of buying valentines, the pupils in the Sidney schools carried 23 bushels of potatoes to the school houses on Wednesday to be distributed to the poor.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 15, 1919

A telephone message was received from George Wagner from Columbus this afternoon, advising that the Sidney men have been mustered out of service at Camp Sherman and are on the way home.

Four men who participated in a break-in at the Refiners Oil Co. station early this morning, were apprehended near Troy after being pursued by policeman Kreitzer and Shepherd and Harry Simms, manager of the oil station, through Piqua in a wild chase during the early morning.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 15, 1944

Merchants of Sidney and vicinity were advised today by banks here that supplies of tokens to be used for processed foods, starting Feb. 27, will be plentiful and it will not be necessary to feel they must have an extremely large account on hand at any time. They estimate that the use of the tokens will result in the elimination of 60 per cent of the food ration Stamps now being used.

Heavy guns from massed artillery batteries blasted historic Monte Cassino abbey today as mud-caked doughboys crept to within several hundred yards of the crest of the hill.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 15, 1969

Mrs.Sam Palmisano was installed as president of the Green Ribbon Club when the group held its January meeting at the Business Girls Home. Officers serving a two year term with Mrs. Palmisano are Mrs. Harry Hoewischer, vice-president, Mrs. Stella Wilson, secretary., and Mrs. Mary Fogt, treasurer.

Fairlawn and Houston ended the Shelby county League Friday night at Fairlawn, where the Jets out-stripped Houston, 78-52, in a make up game. Jim Koewler paced Fairlawn with 27 points, while Ron Jackson and Myron Verdier each marked 12, with 10 for Tony Helmlinger. For Houston, John Huntzinger counted 16, with 15 for Dwain Meyer, and 10 for Bob Gephart.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 15, 1994

The Sidney Rotary was addressed by Shelby County Prosecutor Jim Stevenson during its weekly meeting at Sidney’s Farrington restaurant. Stevenson explained that the prosecutor is the legal council for many of the government subdivisions, including county commissioners, school districts, township trustees, etc. Stevenson is also one of the only county attorneys eligible to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. There were 154 county cases prosecuted in 1993 and most of these were drug related. There were 20 county cases of violence and 15 sex offenses , he said. The prosecutor stated that juvenile cases are increasing at an alarming rate. Stevenson responded to questions from the membership.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

