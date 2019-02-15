Frazier Guy Road fire under investigation

SIDNEY — A couple is displaced as a result of a one-story house fire on Frazier Guy Road Thursday afternoon.

According to Fletcher Fire Chief Tony Bensman, the Fletcher Fire Department was dispatched to 620 Frazier Guy Road Thursday, Feb. 14, at 3:29 p.m. on a report a neighbor saw smoke coming from the house.

Bensman said when the fire crew arrived, they learned no one was in the home and that the neighbor had already removed the family dog from the house. The fire began in the garage, with the balk of the fire inside of the garage. There was extensive damage to the home, he confirmed.

Rosewood, Port Jefferson, Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue also responded to the scene. Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded on the report a male may have been trapped inside of the house. The American Red Cross was called, but Bensman said the couple intends to stay with family.

No one, including first responders, was injured in the fire.

The total loss amount of the structure and contents is estimated at $50,000.

The fire remains under investigation, with the help of the Sidney Fire Department, Bensman said.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.