125 Years Ago

Feb. 16, 1894

Yesterday afternoon a number of young people at Loramies were engaged in skating on the canal north of the town. Among them were Mr. Haverbeck, of Minster, and Miss Mamie Tappe, of this city. In the midst of their pleasure these two, by accident, discovered a thin place in the ice. It gave way and they went down to their waist in the water. The bath was unexpected and cooling to the extreme. They found it much more difficult to get out of the water than to get in. Friends came to their assistance with boards and rails and they were rescued from their chilly position.

———

R.B. Haslup and David Henderson are in DeGraff putting in a new engine and Boiler of the Philip Smith make (brand) for the creamery at that place.

100 Years Ago

Feb 16, 1919

The Shelby County chapter of the Red Cross has received instructions from headquarters to use its surplus yarn to make children’s stockings and mufflers and women’s shawls for refugees. The Red Cross room will be open Wednesday and Friday afternoon for those desiring to secure yarn.

———

Dr. F.G. Barr, company doctor for the National Cash Register Co., of Dayton gave his famous lecture on “Social Disease” to two large audiences of men in the high school auditorium last evening.

———

President Wilson is expected to tell the Senate Foreign Relations committee that the alternative to adoption of the League of Nations is renewal of the war.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 16, 1944

With $5,627 in actual cash reported, the Salvation Army campaign stood at the 75 per cent mark today, H.K. Forsyth expressed himself as extremely pleased with results to date.

———

Anticipating early induction into the U.S. Navy, Ernest Shively today announced the closing of his barbershop, located on North Main avenue and its conversion to a beauty parlor to be operated under the direction of Miss. Anna Palmisano. Harold Meyer, associated with Shively for several years will open his own shop on the East side of the square on Monday.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 16, 1969

Janice A. Mawhorr, 340 South Miami avenue, was the winner of the $500 in the Lucky Barrel when her name was selected Tuesday at Jerrold Clothing Store. Registration is underway at Steinle Drugs for a $100 prize.

———

Minster- Finishing touches on another step in the improvement of the Crescent Theatre here-the installation of a curved screen-are being completed, Bob Knostman, manager of the theatre, said today. The new screen will be inaugurated on Thursday with a special showing of the musical “West Side Story”.Knostman noted that the local theatre will be the first in the area to feature this new equipment . Two nearest theatres using the curved screen process for movie projection are in Dayton and Urbana.

25 Years Ago

Feb.16, 1994

Remember when you never saw a robin until spring arrived. Have you noticed how many robins have stuck around Shelby County this winter, despite the severe cold? The number of robins remaining in the region this winter is at a record level in the history of bird counting. The Dayton Audubon Society in its annual Christmas count of birds recorded the highest number ever of winter robins in its 40 years of counting. The count of 1,200 birds was just unprecedented. A local naturalist believes the abundance of berries this year may be the reason for so many robins.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

