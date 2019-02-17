Icy conditions contribute to crash

A pickup truck lost control while passing another vehicle on the 9000 block of County Road 25A around 5:57 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. The pickup truck left the road, went up a hill striking a tree then continued down the hill striking a pole and snapping it at its base and causing power lines to fall to the ground. DP&L was called to the scene. The driver and passenger were not injured. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the accident. Freezing rain is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. Freezing rain is making area roads very slick.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News