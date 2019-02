A SUV suffered major damage after snapping an utility pole on South Vandemark Road just south of of Fair Road Sunday, Feb. 17 evening. No one was injured in the accident. Sidney Police responded to the scene.

A SUV suffered major damage after snapping an utility pole on South Vandemark Road just south of of Fair Road Sunday, Feb. 17 evening. No one was injured in the accident. Sidney Police responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN021819CrashIce-1.jpg A SUV suffered major damage after snapping an utility pole on South Vandemark Road just south of of Fair Road Sunday, Feb. 17 evening. No one was injured in the accident. Sidney Police responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News