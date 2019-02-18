Minster teen headed to West Point

MINSTER — The United States Military Academy at West Point will get its first Minster student in the fall of 2019.

On Feb. 11, Madeline Magoto accepted an appointment to begin studies there.

“I will leave July 1 for six weeks of cadet basic training,” she said, “and then begin my studies in the fall.” She plans to major in political science, then pursue a law degree.

“I’m interested in serving as a JAG (judge advocate general) while in the service,” she added.

Once she completes her studies, she will have a second lieutenant’s commission in the Army and serve five years active duty and two years in the reserves.

She says she is excited to join West Point because she appreciates the discipline the military academy offers. Madeline said she had considered other colleges but she found West Point more focused. She also likes the fact that she will feel she has a purpose and will be able to serve her country.

“I considered the United States Naval Academy, too,” said the teen, spending two days there last summer. But she said she fell in love with the West Point campus, with its traditions and gorgeous grounds. She joked that now that she has accepted West Point’s offer, she needs to banish any Navy gear from her house.

She said the road to getting this appointment started almost a year ago. She filled out the application, requested nominations from from Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Celina, 4th District, plus recommendations from teachers. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

Magoto credits the Minster school system for her success by holding her to the high expectations they have for all their students.

Magoto says she will continue her cross-country and track activities at West Point and is happy that she will start with a core of fellow students participating in that sport.

Magoto’s high school accomplishments include being part of a track and cross country team that has taken first place in state competitions for the last three years. She served as captain of the cross country team. She was recently awarded the Franklin B. Walter Scholastic Award. She is chairperson of the Youth Leadership Association, a member of DIRT, the Minster Garden Club and yearbook design editor.

Her parents are Jessie and Jeremy Magoto. Jessie serves as Minster’s cross-country coach.

“I am so blessed to grow up and be raised in the United States,” Madeline said. “Now I want to give back.”

Maddy Magoto, of Minster, proudly sports a T-shirt announcing her acceptance by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. She will begin studies there in the fall.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

