125 Years Ago

Feb. 19, 1894

Engineers and surveyors are camped north of Quincy, looking over the new railroad line to cross the Ohio Southern railroad bridge there, also a line from Cincinnati is to be surveyed to do the same.

———

A prominent official of the Ohio Southern railroad company has given it to the press that their road will, during the present year, be extended from Lima to Toledo, unless they are successful in securing an entrance into that city over another road.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 19, 1919

An immense crowd gathered at the Western Ohio depot Saturday evening to bid welcome to the returning soldiers who were honorably discharged earlier in the day at Camp Sherman. When the car pulled in the fire bell was rung and a rousing cheer was given. A march was made around the square and then disbanded. The boys who arrived home had been together since they left here Sept 19, 1917.

———

One of the four men arrested in the attempted robbery of the Refiners Oil Co. entered a guilty plea when arraigned before the Mayor on Saturday. The other three entered not guilty pleas.

———

Miss Edith Silver left this morning for Cleveland, where she will take a course in the Red Cross training school for home service.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 19, 1944

Shelby county made a clean sweep in the Fourth War Loan drive which closed Tuesday by subscribing 196 per cent of its total quota and 104 percent of its Series E bond quota, according to the report released today by Frank Amann general chairman. The total amount subscribed by county residents was $2,608,918.50.

———

Because of a 20 per cent increase in calls for pre-induction physical examinations for February and March has been issued by the State Selective service headquarters in Columbus, the Shelby county board has been ordered to send 24 additional men to Fort Hayes, Columbus.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 19, 1969

Sidney High School’s orchestra directed by Paul Fitzwater, rated top in the annual Ohio Music Education Association. (OMEA) competitive music festival at Dayton Fairview High School Saturday. The Sidney orchestra was the only orchestra in Class B to receive a 1 rating.

———

See something suspicious? Call 492-2000. A new program set up by Shelby County Sheriff Don Laws has gone into effect to help combat rising crime rates. Called Operation Crime Control, the plan is aimed at getting all county residents to immediately report any suspious acts, persons or vehicles they might see.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 19, 1994

Bonnie and Sharri prance down the long corridor at Franklin Nursing Center looking for old friends, new acquaintances and some dog biscuits. They are a breed of therapists who specialize in improving the emotional and physical well being of the people they meet. There visits spark interest, unleash a flood of pleasant memories, encourage conversation and boost morale. All they ask in return is a pat on the head, a gentle hug, stokes from a gentle hand and something tasty to chew. The dogs- a tawny Briard and a reddish blond Afghan Hound- participate in the pet therapy program sponsored by the Shelby County Humane Society. There owner, Alyce Boorman, has served as program coordinator for the past two and one half years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

