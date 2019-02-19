SDN weekly winners announced

SIDNEY — The calendar may still say it’s January, but thoughts are turning to Valentine’s Day. And four special words will help readers of the Sidney Daily News win prizes in a Valentine’s Day Hunt to make the day even more special.

The Sidney Daily News will beging the contest, Wednesday, Jan. 23. Weekly winners will be announced and prizes awarded thanks to local businesses who are sponsoring the contest. All people entering the contest will be eligible for the grand prize — a sofa donated by Goffena Furniture.

“We want our readers to have an extra special Valentine’s Day,” said Sidney Daily News General Manager Natalie Buzzard. “We encourage all of our readers to find the weekly secret word and try to win a prize.”

A secret word will be published in the Wednesday newspapers on Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13. An entry form along with the special word will be published in the newspapers. The reader must then find the special word which will appear at the end of an article in the Wednesday newspaper. At the end of the story, the following sentence will appear: “The secret word for today is …” with that week’s word.

Week 1 winners were: Elaine Tingler, $25 gift card to Ron & Nita’s gift certificate; Darla Jones, “Moving a Nation” and “Images from the Land,” Gateway Arts Council; Tami Fogle, two WWE Smackdown tickets; and Peggy Carey, two Dayton Dragons tickets.

Week 2 winners were: Barb Dembski, Massage by Lois; Nancy Russell, a $25 gift card to Bob Evans donated by Sidney CarStar; Sherry Pirics, a coupon for discounted car detailing by Helman Brothers; Debbie Sullenberger, a hoodie, water bottle and canvas bag from Edison State Community College.

Week 3 winners were: Donna Elliot, jewelry from the Ivy Garland; Pearl Gepfrey, five dinners at Clancy’s; Alma Freistuhler, car care packages from Sidney Tire; Roxane Strunk, $50 gift card to Cinemark movies donated by Miami Valley Centre Mall; Nancy Dilsaver, a room for a night with a rose and Winans Chocolate at Comfort Inn in Piqua.

Week 4 winners were: Peggy Care, Shelby County Fair passes for two; Tami Fogel, earrings from Allison’s Custom Jewelry; Alma Freistuhler, Small Town Boutique $25 gift card; Robin Laughlin, Best One Tire car care package; Patty Kelly, five dinners from Clancy’sl and Debbie Reed, a gift basket from The Landings.

The grand prize winner of a sofa donated by Goffena Furniture was Emily Allison.

Prizes will be awarded by drawing winners’ names from all correct entries submitted each week. Prizes include the following: five dinners at Clancy’s; earrings from Allison’s Jewelers; two passes to the Shelby County Fair donated by the fair board; a hoodie, water bottle and canvas bag from Edison State Community College; jewelry from the Ivy Garland; a $25 gift card to Ron & Nita’s; a coupon for discounted car detailing by Helman Brothers; a room for a night with a rose and Winans Chocolate at Comfort Inn in Piqua; car care packages from Sidney Tire and Best One; a $25 gift card to Small Town Boutique; a gift basket from Landings of Sidney; a gift card to Massage by Lois; a $25 gift card to Bob Evans donated by Sidney CarStar; a $50 gift card to Cinemark movies donated by Miami Valley Centre Mall; two tickets to a Dayton Dragons game; two tickets to WWE Smackdown; and a book, “Images of the Land,” and a video, “Moving a Nation,” from Gateway Arts Council.

Entry forms, along with the page number the secret word appears on, must be turned in at the newspaper, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, by 5 p.m. Friday for that week’s contest. No copies of the entry form will be accepted. Only one entry per person per week will be permitted. The newspaper is not responsible for misdirected mail or illegible entries.

“The weekly prize winners will be announced in the following Wednesday’s ad along with the new secret word for the week,” said Buzzard. “We will be notifying the winners so they can collect their prizes.”

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize. Each person who enters the contest every week will have four entries in the drawing for the grand prize.

Employees and immediate family members of Aim Media Midwest and the Sidney Daily News are not eligible for the contest.