AIM Media Midwest acquires Brothers Publishing Company

GREENVILLE – AIM Media Midwest, LLC (“AIM” or the “Company”) has announced it has acquired the publishing assets of Brothers Publishing Company, LLC (“Brothers”) of Greenville, Ohio.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and it will close at the end of February 2019.

In conjunction with the transaction, AIM announced the merger of operations between The Early Bird and Bluebag Media, previously owned by Brothers, with The Daily Advocate, already owned by AIM, with both publications and related marketing services serving Greenville, Ohio, and Darke County.

The Early Bird is a free, weekly distribution newspaper and The Daily Advocate is a paid, daily newspaper.

Keith Foutz, current publisher of The Early Bird, will retain his title and responsibilities and add the same title and responsibilities for The Daily Advocate. Both publications will continue to be published and Foutz will report directly to Tom Hutson, vice president and group publisher, at AIM.

“Keith Foutz and his dedicated staff, along with wonderful support from his wife Peggy and earlier in conjunction with his brother Fred, have done an extraordinary job in establishing The Early Bird as an important voice and franchise in and around Darke County,” said Jeremy L. Halbreich, chairman and CEO of AIM Media Management.

“It is a great privilege for us to acquire this publication and we look forward to working directly with Keith for many years to come. We have great admiration for their publication and we are very flattered to have this opportunity to bring together the very best of The Early Bird and The Daily Advocate for the benefit of the entire community. This will strengthen the quality of local journalism throughout Darke County,” he added.

“The Foutzes have demonstrated extraordinary commitment, support and leadership to the Greenville community and across Darke County throughout their ownership. It is our goal and strongest desire to continue this community service in conjunction with Keith and through his continued leadership,” Halbreich added.

“I am pleased and honored to have Brothers Publishing Company become a part of the AIM Media family,” said Foutz. “AIM’s commitment to serve local communities is a great match and by combining resources we will be able to serve the community even better. This merger will provide Darke County and the surrounding counties with superior products and coverage in both digital and print platforms. I am excited to lead this team as we plan for the future.”