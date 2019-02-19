Robot club

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Robotics Club’s “FIRST Tech Challenge” team participated in a community outreach program earlier this month by demonstrating one of its robots during a Fort Loramie boys home basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Founded in 1989 and based in Manchester, New Hampshire, FIRST is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity designed to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology, and to motivate them to pursue education and career opportunities in STEM fields.

The Fort Loramie Robotics Club began three years ago. The club has grown to consist of two “FIRST LEGO League” teams, which consists of students ages nine through 14, and one “FIRST Tech Challenge” team, consisting of students aged 12 through 18.

During the demonstration on Feb. 5, the Tech Challenge team shared their Rover Ruckus competition robot.

The team consists of four freshman students, each with plans to continue working as part of the FLRC into the 2019-2020 season.

The team also participated in one state-qualifying tournament in Van Wert, in addition to several scrimmages at Coldwater and Wapakoneta.

FLRC’s two FLL teams, the Aztechs and Circuit Breakers, competed in a scrimmage at Honda in November, in addition to the Versailles FIRST LEGO League Qualifier.

The Circuit Breakers received an invite to the Sylvania STEM Center District FIRST LEGO League Qualifier on January 12, 2019, and also advanced to the State Championship competition, on February 2 and 3, at the WSU Nutter Center.

Sixty teams participated in the state competition, with seven teams advancing on.

The Circuit Breakers were awarded the FIRST Lego League Competition Award for gracious professionalism and friendly competition.