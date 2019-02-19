Pursuit nets arrest of 2 Michigan men

SIDNEY — A high-speed pursuit early Monday morning ended with two Michigan men being taken into custody. Several law enforcement departments participated in the pursuit that began in Sidney and ended in Wapakoneta.

According to a Sidney Police report, on Monday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 a.m., Sidney Police initiated a traffic stop after a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer exited Walmart’s parking lot on Michigan Street traveling west without its headlights on. The vehicle did not pull over after the responding officer activated his police cruiser’s overhead emergency equipment and siren.

A second Sidney police officer joined the pursuit as the Lancer was about to turn northbound onto the Interstate 75 on ramp. The vehicle traveled north at a speed over 95 mph, the report said. The Lancer exited I-75 at exits 99 and 111 and then re-entered I-75. Several attempts were made to deploy stop sticks during the pursuit, the report said. As the Lancer approached the 113 exit, stop sticks were successfully deployed.

A felony stop was conducted and both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Amonte Tiquan Clayton, 23, of Inkster, Michigan, and Javante E. Jones, 22, of Canton, Michigan, were arrested and charged with vandalism and theft. Jones was also charged with failure to comply with order of signal of a police officer.

Upon a search of the car, nine Apple iPads, valued at $800, and merchandise, valued at $20, were recovered. After Sidney Police responded to Walmart, they were advised several iPads were missing. Two shirts taken from Walmart were also recovered from the vehicle. Also, they were informed a metal cage used to secure iPads was forced open in the electronic section.

Walmart employees also advised police two males matching Jones and Clayton’s description were seen on camera using a crowbar from the store forcing the metal cage open. They were seen taking a blue tote from the store to transport the iPads out of the business.

The Shelby and Auglaize County Sheriff’s Offices and Wapakoneta Police also assisted in the pursuit.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.