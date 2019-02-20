Trash pick up delayed

SIDNEY — Republic Services has advised that solid waste collection will be delayed three hours on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, due to the accumulated snowfall. Republic Services has pledged that drivers will work later on Wednesday to complete the routes. If the routes cannot be completed, drivers will return on Thursday to complete the Wednesday route.

“The winter weather continues to wreak havoc on solid waste collection services, stated Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough. “We appreciate the community’s continued patience.”

Any missed collections should be reported to Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough at gclough@sidneyoh.com or online http://www.sidneyoh.com/Solid-Waste/sw-missed-pickup-sidney-ohio.asp.