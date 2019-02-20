Former deputy arrested on probation violation

SIDNEY — A former Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after he violated the terms of his probation.

William J. Steinke was transported to the Shelby County Jail Wednesday, Feb. 20, after being picked up for a probation violation. Adult probation issued the warrant for Steinke, 72, 1350 Sheperd Court, after he was arrested Jan. 10 following a public indecency incident in Dayton.

According to a Dayton Police report, on Jan. 10, around 1 p.m., Steinke and 37-year-old Amy Nicole Ward, of Dayton, were arrested in Dayton for public indecency with a sex act. Police witnessed Steinke receiving fellatio from Ward while he was driving his black Chevrolet Malibu on a state Route in Dayton. Steinke was also cited for a turn signal violation.

In Dayton Municipal Court on Feb. 13, Steinke entered a guilty plea to the public indecency charge. He was fined $100 and was assessed court costs. The case was closed, but the arrest and conviction violated Steinke’s probation terms.

In the case in Shelby County, Steinke pleaded guilty in August 2017 to charges of possession of a criminal tool, a fifth-degree felony, and solicitation, a third-degree misdemeanor, through a plea agreement with county prosecutors.

In October 2017, visiting, retired Judge J. Timothy Campbell, of Greene County, ruled that Steinke receive 60 days in jail, but suspended 50 days, if he successfully serves five years on community control.

He was sentenced to 10 days in the county jail, in October 2017, regarding his involvement in a solicitation case ruled on recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. Steinke was indicted for soliciting a woman for a sex in October 2016. Authorities confiscated his cell phone for the charge of possessing a criminal tool. A charge of promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony, was dropped as part of the plea negotiations.

It was further ruled Steinke would serve his jail time two days at a time on weekends, which commenced Nov. 3, for five weekends. He was ordered to provide a DNA specimen, undergo psychosexual evaluation to determine if sex offender counseling is necessary, continue mental health counseling and to possess no firearms. He was fined $2,500 on the criminal tool charge and $500 for the solicitation charge in October 2017. He was also assessed court costs.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Frye confirmed Steinke was booked into the Shelby County Jail Wednesday. Steinke bonded out of jail Wednesday afternoon on a cash only $5,000 bond.

Steinke https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_Steinke-William-1.jpg Steinke

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823