Charles Hughes, 5, of Sidney, was a mailman’s best friend Wednesday when he grabbed his shovel to help the mailman whose truck got stuck in the snow. Charles is the son of Avery Howell and Brandon Hughes.

Charles Hughes, 5, of Sidney, was a mailman’s best friend Wednesday when he grabbed his shovel to help the mailman whose truck got stuck in the snow. Charles is the son of Avery Howell and Brandon Hughes. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_MailmansHelper.jpg Charles Hughes, 5, of Sidney, was a mailman’s best friend Wednesday when he grabbed his shovel to help the mailman whose truck got stuck in the snow. Charles is the son of Avery Howell and Brandon Hughes. Courtesy photo