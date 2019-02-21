Geise announces bid for Municipal Court judge

SIDNEY — Current part-time Magistrate for the Shelby County Juvenile Court and solo practitioner, Steven J. Geise, has announced that he is running for Sidney Municipal Court judge, a position he seeks in order to serve his community by utilizing his varied skills and experiences to ensure the fair and efficient administration of the law.

Practicing for almost 25 years, Geise has a variety of experience in the law. Having owned and operated his own law firm since 2006, he has represented clients in the areas of family law, consumer bankruptcy, criminal law, real estate and general litigation. Currently a part-time magistrate for the Shelby County Juvenile Court, Geise has experience hearing and adjudicating cases. As a former attorney in the Shelby County Public Defenders’ office, Geise represented clients in both Municipal Court and Juvenile Court. He also worked as solicitor for the village of Anna, where he represented the interests of the village.

Geise is running in the May 2019 Republican primary.

“Through my varied legal career, I have dedicated myself to working diligently, efficiently, and tirelessly for my clients, while learning at every opportunity. I believe my knowledge, experience and commitment will make me well suited to serve the Shelby County community as Municipal Court judge,” Geise said.

Geise is currently a member and the vice president of the Shelby County Bar Association, a member of the American Bankruptcy Law Forum, and admitted to practice in the Southern and Northern Federal District Courts. Not only an active member in the legal community, Geise has coached youth soccer and CYO basketball, was a former board member of CASA of Shelby County, and a former board member of the Shelby County Counseling Center.

Born and raised in Sidney, Geise is a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and went on to earn his law degree from Capital University where he was awarded the Order of the Curia.

Geise and his wife Julie, the former Julie Paullus, reside in Sidney and have two adult children.