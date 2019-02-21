Edison State continues growth

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is committed today and, in the future, to be a valuable resource, responding to the needs of students and broader communities served. With so much to offer and ongoing processes that assure consistent quality, Edison State remains committed to creating a sustained, significant impact in the region.

Edison State offers nearly 40 associate degree programs and over 70 short-term technical certificate and certificate programs, a broad range of baccalaureate transfer programs, developmental coursework, and continuing education offerings designed to result in university transfer, career advancement, and workforce development.

President Dr. Doreen Larson has submitted the following report:

As has been tradition, the main campus located in Piqua continues to grow. The year 2018 marked the start of the latest campus construction, which includes a $2.5 million 5,200 square-foot addition to the West Hall entrance.

The new Robinson Student Career Center will serve as a catalyst for the nearly 4,000 students who make their way through the doors of Edison State by helping to bridge the gap in the employment process. The addition will include areas for career counseling and services, veteran’s services, access to Ohio Means Jobs, interview rooms, and an information desk.

In addition to growth occurring at the Edison State Campus at Piqua, a thriving campus in Greenville is home to the more recently introduced associate of applied science degree in Agriculture. Since the program’s launch, it has gained popularity among the vibrant and complex agricultural community that drives the economy of Midwest Ohio.

To further enhance student accessibility, two additional campuses have been added to the list of regional locations within the last year, including the Edison State Campus at Troy, located at 865 W. Market St., Troy, which is currently undergoing renovations, and the Edison State Campus at Eaton, located at 450 Washington Jackson Road, which began offering classes in January.

The new campus locations present the opportunity for credit and non-credit programs, including College Credit Plus coursework, degree and certificate courses, transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state four-year institutions, expanded articulation agreements, and support to regional businesses with response workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities.

As Edison State works to build partnerships and improve campus locations to support student success, student satisfaction continues to remain a priority. In 2018, the results of the National Community College Benchmark Project (NCCBP) show Edison State performing in the top 25-percent in over 30 measures of student success and student satisfaction.

Measured against 242 community colleges nationwide, student satisfaction with Admissions and Financial Aid ranks Edison State in the top 94th percentile. Overall student success for both full-time and part-time students as measured by persistence from fall to fall and successful student transfer and completion also rank Edison State in the top 90th percentile.

The report notes that very few students withdraw from Edison State courses, which President Larson attributes to the dedication of faculty.

Other areas of noted student satisfaction include the student-centeredness of the college, campus safety and security, service excellence, and concern for the individual. The college’s strong financial position also ranks in the 90th percentile.

Student satisfaction at Edison State is evident due to the continuous increase in enrollment. For the past three years, Edison State Community College has met or exceeded its increased enrollment goals, tracking over four thousand students annually. In fall 2018 the college witnessed yet another an upward trend in enrollment, experiencing a 12-percent increase in overall headcount and a 15-percent increase in credit hours.

Mitchell Woods, 2, pulls down a rebound for the Chargers in January. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_010219mju_bb_edison_2.jpg Mitchell Woods, 2, pulls down a rebound for the Chargers in January. Mike Ullery | AimMedia Midwest https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_ESCC_4C_V.jpg Mike Ullery | AimMedia Midwest Larson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_LarsonDoreen_16.jpg Larson Mike Ullery | AimMedia Midwest