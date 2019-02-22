Library moves forward with new opportunities

SIDNEY — New opportunities took place in 2018 for Shelby County Libraries.

“With the creation of a Shelby County Libraries 501c(3) Foundation, we were able to reap the benefits of the generosity of many by participating in The Community Foundation of Shelby County’s Match Day Program,” said Executive Director Suzanne Cline. “This will allow the Library to provide programs and services that not only enrich lives through continuous learning, but that also provide opportunities for personal growth and exploration.”

Her report continues:

Also new in 2018, the Library added several online databases thanks to the State Library of Ohio and the Ohio Public Library Information Network (OPLIN). Lynda.com is one that should be highlighted, as it offers an array of learning opportunities for residents to increase any number of skills, including, but not limited to Microsoft Office, Animation, Website Development, and Cad courses. The courses range from beginning to advanced level and the participant may receive a certificate of completion to post to his or her LinkedIn profile. Other databases new in 2018 include Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center, Transparent Online Languages, and a home improvement database.

The library continues to provide services on the website, www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us, including the Ohio Digital Library and HOOPLA, which also provide downloads for e-books and audio books as well music and some movies. The website also houses connections to databases Chilton Auto Repair and Consumer Reports, which are provided free of charge to anyone with a Shelby County Libraries card. In house, the library provides books, movies, and music materials for all ages. As a service to our patrons who are unable to leave their homes due to health or other related issues, the Library also provides a Home-Bound delivery program. Other programs and services include Storytimes, Family Fun nights, Monday Movies, Teen Café, Tween programs, the Ohio Water Color Show, Inter Library Loan Services, access to Ancestry database and much, much more.

The library continues to administer the Dollywood Foundation program, Imagination Library, a proven literacy program for children from birth to five years of age. Children participating in the program receive a free age appropriate, high quality book each month delivered directly to their door. The program is the result of collaboration with many area groups. The United Way provides financial support, while Wilson Health registers every Shelby County baby born at their facility.

Shelby County Libraries serves the library needs of all ages seeking life-long exploration in a vibrant and welcoming space vital to Community Life. The Library has locations throughout the county in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Sidney and Russia.