Fort Loramie Police increase patrols in 2018

FORT LORAMIE — In 2018 the Fort Loramie Police Department responded to 913 calls for service. 91 traffic citations and 325 warnings were issued. Sixteen criminal arrests were made, six were juvenile arrests. Note, arrests only include situations when a FLPD officer filed the charges.

“Beginning on May 1, 2018, the village of Fort Loramie Police Department increased its patrol area to include McLean Township, as a contracted police service between the McLean Township Trustees and the village of Fort Loramie,” said Tony Schmitmeyer, Fort Loramie administrator. “The Fort Loramie Police Department also ended police patrols from the hours of 1:00am to 9:00am, by contracting this coverage with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. In 2017, 139 calls were handled by the FLPD between the hours of 1 to 9 a.m.”

His report continues:

2018 was the first year for the Shelby County Marine Patrol (on Lake Loramie), which consisted of 1 Fort Loramie Officer and 1 Shelby County Deputy. An Ohio Department of Natural Resources patrol boat was used to patrol 94.5 hours on the water, 13.25 hours were spent on land. During this time 6 vessel safety checks were conducted on the water with 14 on land, 9 warnings were issued, 14 safety decals were issued, five vessels were assisted and 1 person was assisted. The funding for the Marine Patrol was provided by an ODNR grant along with a 25 percent match provided by Shelby County.

“The partnership between the four different entities (Ft. Loramie, McLean Twp., ODNR & Shelby County) is good for the area, it increases government efficiency and saves money. The added layers of accountability help insure that each jurisdiction is getting their desired level of police protection,” Sheriff John Lenhart said.

“The information sharing with the State Park has improved, this helps with crime detection and deterrence. The expansion of our patrol area also helps keep the Village, local businesses and residents safer. Many locals walk, run and bike in the areas around the lake and township. Having additional police presence provides a safer environment for them,” Fort Loramie Chief Nathan Brown said.

In 2018, there were 3 new homes and a 2 unit condo built in Fort Loramie. A total of 18 zoning permits were issued in 2018 totaling $1,722,750 in value. All the lots in the village’s newest residential subdivision, Woodland Estates, have now been sold. Rapid Development is planning on opening another residential subdivision in the near future.

A lot of progress developing Redskin Memorial Park was made in 2018. Village crews and volunteers completed the limestone walking path through the wooded area of the park. The four ball diamonds were completed. Field lighting was installed on one diamond. The concession stand building with restrooms and storage was completed. Our village crew poured the concrete driveway to the concession stand and sidewalks between the diamonds. The village was awarded a grant of $145,000 from the State Capital Budget Fund and $60,000 Nature Works Grant to build a new inclusive playground in the park. In total the Village has been awarded $705,000 in grants for the park development.

In spring of 2019 the new playground will be built. A portion of the playground will be located in the wooded area of the park and the main play structure will be located just outside the woods and will have a solid rubber safety surface. Plans are also in process to start building a pavilion in the park for community gatherings.

The village continues checking for storm water inflow and infiltration into our sanitary sewer system. Last year 3,100 feet of sewer main had joint repairs done and 1,000 of sewer main had a full length liner installed.