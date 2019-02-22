Raise the Roof welcomes new executive director

SIDNEY — Raise the Roof for the Arts (RTR) is lighting up Sidney’s downtown!

“Between our refurbished marquee lighting up the night sky and our arts, educational and cultural programming, 2018 was a momentous year for Raise the Roof for the Arts and the Historic Sidney Theatre,” said new Executive Director Ian Hinz. “The groundwork was laid for the renovations to the restroom facilities, currently underway, our educational programming made a huge leap forward, and our commitment to working with other arts organizations was a major focus in our event programming.”

Hinz’s report continues:

With the help of Freytag and associates plans were finalized and contracts were awarded for a complete renovation of bathroom facilities for the theatre. These plans include new expanded restrooms on the main floor to create a better experience and access for our patrons.

The Sidney Dance Company kicked off the 2018 season with their spectacular “CATS!” The Musical. Involving over 100 community members in the production, the dance company packed the house for all 5 of their shows.

Sock and Buskin Community Theatre, back from a brief hiatus, performed the comedy Things my Mother Taught Me over two weekends at the theatre continuing its rich history of presenting quality theatrical presentations in Sidney.

The second annual Set The Stage: Summer Theatre Camp was held in early June. Over 45 children, ages 6 – 14, spent a wonderful week learning and performing in Pirates! The Musical. In 2019, the camp will expand to two, one week sessions to serve more participants.

The Backstage Block Party rocked Sidney for the second consecutive year! 3 concerts held behind the theatre brought the community together, with the support of sponsors and dedicated volunteers, to celebrate music, food, friends, and our community.

Dueling Pianos took the stage again in 2018, bringing many new and old friends to the theatre.

Lastly, a wildly successful new family tradition was created with our free film series. A spooky Film Series in October and a Holiday Film Series in December brought many new faces into the theatre to enjoy classic films, free popcorn and fun for the whole family.

Looking ahead to 2019 the theatre will finally unveil its new bathrooms; bring back audience favorites like Dueling Pianos, the free film series, and The Backstage Block Party; collaborate with local arts organizations on dance recitals, classical music concerts and musicals; expand our educational offerings and welcome new ideas and friends with open arms.

We look forward to doing our part to help keep the passion for the arts in Shelby county burning as brightly as our marquee while embracing the trust the community has shown in Raise the Roof for the Arts to serve as stewards of this important historic landmark for future generations. We can’t wait to see you at the theatre. 2019 will have something for everyone.

For more up to date information about the Historic Sidney Theatre, please visit sidneytheatre.org or call 937-498-1921. Office hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.