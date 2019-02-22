Catholic Social Services moves to Main Avenue location

SIDNEY — With a Sidney location as its base, the Northern Office of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (CSSMV) provides vital services to residents of all faiths in Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Miami, Mercer, Preble, and Shelby Counties. Services impact all ages from preschool to the elderly.

“The CSSMV mission is to strengthen individuals and families through actions of faith, service and charity. Those who wish to take advantage of our services do not have to be Catholic. We offer our services to people in need regardless of religion, ethnic background, or socioeconomic condition,” said Elaine Schweller-Snyder, marketing/development coordinator for CSSMV Northern Area Office.

Her report continues:

Our big news to share is that our office has moved from Fairington Drive to downtown Sidney. We are now located in Courtview Center directly across from the Shelby County Courthouse. Our new address is 100 S. Main Ave., Suite 101.

This new location brings us into the heart of Shelby County, closer to law enforcement, the court system, and other social service agencies that serve the region.

In 2018, the Northern Area Office of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley provided assistance to meet the needs of roughly 1,100 residents a month in Shelby County and surrounding areas. According to Kathy Sell, Director of the Northern Area Office, “In the Northern Miami Valley counties, we focus on senior services, counseling, parenting support, transportation, and food scarcity issues.”

Since 1984, the Northern Area office of CSSMV has collaborated with the Ohio Department of Medicaid to administer the PASSPORT waiver program, matching individuals with long term services and support.

We also collaborate with the Shelby County United Way, PSA-2 Area Agency on Aging, and other local community agencies to provide services to Shelby County seniors. Our licensed social workers and registered nurses conduct assessments, educate families on their options, coordinate community resources, and provide care management for seniors.

In 2017, CSSMV became a Single-Entry Point for Ohio Benefits and Long Term Supports, enabling us to field calls from individuals seeking available options for elderly family members and linking those individuals to services.

The director and staff at CSSMV have made it a priority to keep abreast of policy changes at the state and national level that are affecting community-based long term services for all populations. CSSMV is committed to expanding its services as necessary to meet the long term needs of residents in area communities.

CSSMV offers professional Mental Health Counseling to individuals, families, and groups. Licensed, experienced counselors help clients deal with a wide range of issues including relationships, stress, grief and loss, and depression. We also provide monthly educational workshops for parents with a special emphasis on trauma informed care training.

Thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation, CSSMV rolled out a new program in 2016 called RideLink, a call center devoted to educating consumers on transportation options in their communities that meet their mobility needs. Our Mobility Manager conducts driver training programs for area agencies that provide transportation for seniors or disabled individuals. Our Mobility Manager also took the lead in developing the new Human Service Coordinated Transportation Plan for Shelby County.

Our FoodSource program is dedicated to addressing food scarcity issues for our most vulnerable residents. We deliver 40-pound boxes of staple foods once a month to clients in Darke, Miami, and Shelby Counties. We need to thank our partners in this endeavor – Shared Harvest Food Bank, New Path Outreach, the Bethany Center, AGAPE, and the West Ohio Food Bank.

Thanks to community support from the United Way and generous donors, CSSMV looks forward to another year of serving the residents of Shelby County.